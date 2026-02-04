Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, up 1.8%. Within the sector, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 13.52% year-to-date. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is up 13.07% year-to-date, and Dow Inc is up 38.00% year-to-date. Combined, IP and DOW make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 9.97% on a year-to-date basis. Campbell's Company, meanwhile, is up 3.28% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp is up 13.10% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.8% Consumer Products +1.6% Energy +1.6% Financial +1.5% Healthcare +1.0% Services +0.8% Utilities +0.1% Industrial -0.2% Technology & Communications -1.1%

