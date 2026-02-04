Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, up 1.8%. Within the sector, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 13.52% year-to-date. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is up 13.07% year-to-date, and Dow Inc is up 38.00% year-to-date. Combined, IP and DOW make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 9.97% on a year-to-date basis. Campbell's Company, meanwhile, is up 3.28% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp is up 13.10% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+1.8%
|Consumer Products
|+1.6%
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Financial
|+1.5%
|Healthcare
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.1%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
MTVR Videos
Funds Holding PHDG
UFI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.