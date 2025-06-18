Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) and Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 4.74% year-to-date. State Street Corp., meanwhile, is up 2.88% year-to-date, and Wells Fargo & Co is up 7.29% year-to-date. Combined, STT and WFC make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.6%. Among large Services stocks, TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.27% on a year-to-date basis. TKO Group Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.18% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc, is down 17.40% year-to-date. Combined, TKO and CZR make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.9% Services +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Energy -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 MZZ Dividend History

 MFS Historical Stock Prices

 Funds Holding SEAH



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.