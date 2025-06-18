Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) and Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 4.74% year-to-date. State Street Corp., meanwhile, is up 2.88% year-to-date, and Wells Fargo & Co is up 7.29% year-to-date. Combined, STT and WFC make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.6%. Among large Services stocks, TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.27% on a year-to-date basis. TKO Group Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.18% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc, is down 17.40% year-to-date. Combined, TKO and CZR make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Energy
|-0.3%
