Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) and Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.08% year-to-date. Apollo Global Management Inc (new, meanwhile, is down 7.75% year-to-date, and Blackstone Inc, is down 3.06% year-to-date. Combined, APO and BX make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.40% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.80% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co., is down 1.40% year-to-date. SJM makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Services +0.2% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Materials -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2% Energy -0.5%

