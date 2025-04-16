Markets
APA

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

April 16, 2025 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 6.01% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 32.22% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 19.79% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 2.80% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 3.42% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 13.26% year-to-date. Combined, ES and DUK make up approximately 9.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.9%
Utilities-0.5%
Healthcare-1.0%
Financial-1.2%
Consumer Products-1.3%
Materials-1.3%
Industrial-1.9%
Services-2.2%
Technology & Communications-2.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 XMPT Average Annual Return
 WEN Average Annual Return
 MTG Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
XMPT Average Annual Return-> WEN Average Annual Return-> MTG Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APA
FANG
XLE
ES
DUK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.