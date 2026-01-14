Markets
APA

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

January 14, 2026 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.1%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.8% on the day, and up 8.03% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.45% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 5.16% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.6% and 7.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 7.92% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is up 20.99% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 16.79% year-to-date. Combined, LYB and MOS make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+2.1%
Materials+1.3%
Utilities+1.0%
Consumer Products+0.9%
Financial+0.4%
Healthcare+0.1%
Industrial-0.3%
Services-0.7%
Technology & Communications-1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Railroads Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding STRT
 Institutional Holders of TOUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Railroads Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding STRT-> Institutional Holders of TOUS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APA
DVN
XLE
LYB
MOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.