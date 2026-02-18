Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.3% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 22.32% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.73% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 25.94% year-to-date. Combined, APA and XOM make up approximately 24.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) and Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.4% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 12.97% on a year-to-date basis. Global Payments Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.88% year-to-date, and Moody's Corp., is down 12.47% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.4%
|Industrial
|+1.2%
|Services
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-1.4%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Cheap Healthcare Shares
Funds Holding HIG
Institutional Holders of CFBI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.