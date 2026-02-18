Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.3% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 22.32% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.73% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 25.94% year-to-date. Combined, APA and XOM make up approximately 24.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) and Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.4% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 12.97% on a year-to-date basis. Global Payments Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.88% year-to-date, and Moody's Corp., is down 12.47% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Industrial +1.2% Services +1.0% Technology & Communications +1.0% Healthcare +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.1% Utilities -1.4%

