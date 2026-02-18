Markets
APA

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

February 18, 2026 — 02:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.3% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 22.32% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.73% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 25.94% year-to-date. Combined, APA and XOM make up approximately 24.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) and Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.4% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 12.97% on a year-to-date basis. Global Payments Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.88% year-to-date, and Moody's Corp., is down 12.47% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.4%
Industrial+1.2%
Services+1.0%
Technology & Communications+1.0%
Healthcare+0.8%
Consumer Products+0.5%
Materials+0.4%
Financial+0.1%
Utilities-1.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Cheap Healthcare Shares
 Funds Holding HIG
 Institutional Holders of CFBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Healthcare Shares-> Funds Holding HIG-> Institutional Holders of CFBI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APA
XOM
XLE
GPN
MCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.