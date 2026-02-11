Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Markets
The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.4%. Within the sector, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.3% on the day, and up 22.61% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 12.62% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc is up 18.56% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and WMB make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 12.69% on a year-to-date basis. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is up 25.74% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 0.04% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+2.4%
Consumer Products+0.7%
Utilities+0.6%
Materials+0.6%
Healthcare+0.4%
Industrial-0.2%
Services-0.7%
Technology & Communications-0.7%
Financial-0.9%

