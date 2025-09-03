Markets
CPB

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

September 03, 2025 — 02:52 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.2%. Within the sector, Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 7.25% year-to-date. Campbell's Company, meanwhile, is down 17.80% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc, is down 16.06% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.7% and 8.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.50% on a year-to-date basis. Alphabet Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.16% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 21.47% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products-0.2%
Services-0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.5%
Utilities-0.6%
Financial-0.6%
Industrial-0.7%
Healthcare-0.9%
Materials-1.0%
Energy-2.3%

