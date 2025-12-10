Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within that group, LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) and PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 3.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 3.92% year-to-date. LKQ Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.20% year-to-date, and PepsiCo Inc is up 1.92% year-to-date. PEP makes up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) and Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.6% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 18.40% on a year-to-date basis. GE Vernova Inc, meanwhile, is up 118.09% year-to-date, and Axon Enterprise Inc, is down 4.92% year-to-date. Combined, GEV and AXON make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
