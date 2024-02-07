In trading on Wednesday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Scripps, off about 24.4% and shares of Sinclair off about 12.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are computer peripherals shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Lantronix, trading lower by about 6.8% and Vuzix, trading lower by about 4.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Computer Peripherals

