In trading on Wednesday, reits shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust, down about 7.6% and shares of Modiv off about 7.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Altimmune, trading lower by about 12.1% and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 11%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: REITs, Biotechnology Stocks

