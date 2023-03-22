Markets
DHC

Wednesday Sector Laggards: REITs, Biotechnology Stocks

March 22, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, reits shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust, down about 7.6% and shares of Modiv off about 7.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Altimmune, trading lower by about 12.1% and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 11%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: REITs, Biotechnology Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: REITs, Biotechnology Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHC
MDV
ALT
SPPI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.