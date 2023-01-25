Wednesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 1.88% year-to-date. Norfolk Southern Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.91% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 12.37% year-to-date. Combined, NSC and GNRC make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 2.65% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.33% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 1.34% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and CEG make up approximately 18.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.6%
Also see: Cheap Services Stocks
OOMA YTD Return
Funds Holding CLVR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.