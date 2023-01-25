Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 1.88% year-to-date. Norfolk Southern Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.91% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 12.37% year-to-date. Combined, NSC and GNRC make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 2.65% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.33% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 1.34% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and CEG make up approximately 18.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.4%
Financial +0.4%
Materials -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Energy -0.2%
Utilities -0.4%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Industrial -0.6%

