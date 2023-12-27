Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 4.66% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 1.22% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 0.73% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HAL make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 7.71% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.85% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 1.52% year-to-date. Combined, D and CNP make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.4%
Also see: DYAX Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding FOX
XOMA Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.