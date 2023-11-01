News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Construction, Textiles

November 01, 2023 — 11:56 am EDT

In trading on Wednesday, construction shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Mastec, down about 22.5% and shares of Astec Industries down about 22.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Canada Goose Holdings, trading lower by about 9% and VFC, trading lower by about 8.2%.

