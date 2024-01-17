In trading on Wednesday, computers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of TuSimple Holdings, down about 57.3% and shares of Super Micro Computer off about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are computer peripherals shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Vuzix, trading lower by about 9% and Lantronix, trading lower by about 7.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Computers, Computer Peripherals

