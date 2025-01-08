Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Markets
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 13.3% and 5.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 0.62% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 14.94% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 5.17% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and AES make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.40% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.52% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 6.69% year-to-date. Combined, ON and SMCI make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Industrial+0.2%
Healthcare-0.0%
Financial-0.1%
Energy-0.4%
Consumer Products-0.5%
Services-0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.6%
Materials-0.6%
Utilities-1.1%

