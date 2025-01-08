Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 13.3% and 5.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 0.62% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 14.94% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 5.17% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and AES make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.40% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.52% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 6.69% year-to-date. Combined, ON and SMCI make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Utilities
|-1.1%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.