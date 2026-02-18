Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 7.04% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.60% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 5.52% year-to-date. Combined, NI and PEG make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) and American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 3.94% on a year-to-date basis. Crown Castle Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.47% year-to-date, and American Tower Corp is up 6.45% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Industrial +1.2% Services +1.0% Technology & Communications +1.0% Healthcare +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.1% Utilities -1.4%

