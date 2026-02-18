Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 7.04% year-to-date. NiSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.60% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 5.52% year-to-date. Combined, NI and PEG make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) and American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 3.94% on a year-to-date basis. Crown Castle Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.47% year-to-date, and American Tower Corp is up 6.45% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.4%
|Industrial
|+1.2%
|Services
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-1.4%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Railroads Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of ADAG
IFEB Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.