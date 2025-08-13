Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 14.96% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 46.25% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 48.41% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 13.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Energy stocks, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.68% on a year-to-date basis. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 17.20% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp, is down 5.84% year-to-date. TRGP makes up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.6% Services +1.3% Healthcare +1.3% Consumer Products +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Financial +0.4% Energy 0.0% Utilities -0.2%

