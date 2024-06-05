Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 13.88% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 0.97% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp is up 10.26% year-to-date. Combined, ES and FE make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 5.17% on a year-to-date basis. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 24.57% year-to-date, and Kraft Heinz Co, is down 5.50% year-to-date. KHC makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.7% Industrial +0.8% Healthcare +0.7% Materials +0.3% Services +0.2% Energy 0.0% Financial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Utilities -0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PNW

 Funds Holding HESM

 BST Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.