Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 13.88% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 0.97% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp is up 10.26% year-to-date. Combined, ES and FE make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 5.17% on a year-to-date basis. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 24.57% year-to-date, and Kraft Heinz Co, is down 5.50% year-to-date. KHC makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.7%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
