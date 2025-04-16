Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.0% and 8.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 4.1% on the day, and down 16.99% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.93% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, is down 27.80% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and AMD make up approximately 15.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) and Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.0% and 6.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.6% in midday trading, and down 13.32% on a year-to-date basis. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.36% year-to-date, and Omnicom Group, Inc., is down 15.85% year-to-date. Combined, IPG and OMC make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-1.0%
|Financial
|-1.2%
|Consumer Products
|-1.3%
|Materials
|-1.3%
|Industrial
|-1.9%
|Services
|-2.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.7%
