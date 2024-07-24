Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.6% and 8.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 3.3% on the day, and up 13.48% year-to-date. Roper Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.30% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 152.67% year-to-date. Combined, ROP and SMCI make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and up 7.00% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.30% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc, is down 24.95% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and ULTA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Healthcare +1.1% Financial -0.1% Energy -0.3% Materials -0.5% Consumer Products -0.8% Industrial -1.2% Services -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.5%

