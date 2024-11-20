Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) and Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 20.6% and 4.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 23.87% year-to-date. Target Corp, meanwhile, is down 11.26% year-to-date, and Dollar General Corp, is down 44.24% year-to-date. Combined, TGT and DG make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.9% and 6.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 19.65% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.39% year-to-date, and Qualcomm Inc is up 8.12% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and QCOM make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Healthcare +0.1% Materials +0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Financial -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Services -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.7%

