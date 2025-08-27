In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Osisko Development, off about 12.5% and shares of Sibanye Stillwater down about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Ranpak Holdings, trading lower by about 4.2% and Smurfit Westrock, trading lower by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Packaging & Containers

