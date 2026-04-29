In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Clearwater Paper, off about 20.1% and shares of Magnera down about 5.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by O-I Glass, trading lower by about 13.1% and Greif, trading lower by about 5.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Packaging & Containers

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