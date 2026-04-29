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Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Packaging & Containers

April 29, 2026 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Clearwater Paper, off about 20.1% and shares of Magnera down about 5.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by O-I Glass, trading lower by about 13.1% and Greif, trading lower by about 5.1%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Packaging & ContainersVIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Packaging & Containers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CLW
MAGN
OI
GEF

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