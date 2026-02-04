Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Defense Stocks

February 04, 2026 — 02:02 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Energy Fuels, off about 16.4% and shares of Critical Metals down about 16.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are defense shares, down on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led down by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 15.2% and Elbit Systems, trading lower by about 6%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
