In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Energy Fuels, off about 16.4% and shares of Critical Metals down about 16.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are defense shares, down on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led down by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 15.2% and Elbit Systems, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.