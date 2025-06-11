Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 2.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 5.44% year-to-date. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.81% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc. is up 15.69% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and STLD make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 1.92% on a year-to-date basis. Ross Stores Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.31% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc, is down 13.68% year-to-date. Combined, ROST and BBY make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.7% Utilities +0.2% Financial +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Services -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.5%

