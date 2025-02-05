Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 31.8% and 5.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 6.19% year-to-date. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is down 22.99% year-to-date, and Bunge Global SA, is down 8.87% year-to-date. FMC makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 4.70% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.85% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 0.97% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.5%
|Healthcare
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.8%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.