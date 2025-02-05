News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

February 05, 2025 — 02:36 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 31.8% and 5.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 6.19% year-to-date. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is down 22.99% year-to-date, and Bunge Global SA, is down 8.87% year-to-date. FMC makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 4.70% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.85% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 0.97% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.5%
Healthcare+1.0%
Technology & Communications+1.0%
Financial+0.6%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Industrial+0.2%
Energy+0.2%
Services-0.4%
Materials-0.8%

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
