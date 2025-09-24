Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) and Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 4.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 11.93% year-to-date. KKR & CO Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.53% year-to-date, and Apollo Global Management Inc (new, is down 14.87% year-to-date. Combined, KKR and APO make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 20.05% on a year-to-date basis. Synopsys Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.45% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc. is up 90.41% year-to-date. Combined, SNPS and MU make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.2% Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Financial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Materials -0.5%

