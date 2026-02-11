Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.1% and 7.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 3.73% year-to-date. CBRE Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.02% year-to-date, and Assurant Inc, is down 9.07% year-to-date. AIZ makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) and DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.2% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 0.48% on a year-to-date basis. Carvana Co, meanwhile, is down 16.67% year-to-date, and DoorDash Inc, is down 22.60% year-to-date. CVNA makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.9%
