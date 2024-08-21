Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.8% and 3.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 17.17% year-to-date. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.87% year-to-date, and American Express Co. is up 31.63% year-to-date. Combined, BEN and AXP make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.43% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.24% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc, is down 4.35% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.4% Materials +1.3% Utilities +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.6% Healthcare +0.4% Financial -0.1% Energy -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 EBC shares outstanding history

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BPZ

 WEC Energy Group RSI



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.