News & Insights

Markets
BEN

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

August 21, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.8% and 3.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 17.17% year-to-date. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.87% year-to-date, and American Express Co. is up 31.63% year-to-date. Combined, BEN and AXP make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.43% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.24% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc, is down 4.35% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services+1.4%
Materials+1.3%
Utilities+0.8%
Technology & Communications+0.8%
Industrial+0.8%
Consumer Products+0.6%
Healthcare+0.4%
Financial-0.1%
Energy-0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 EBC shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BPZ
 WEC Energy Group RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEN
AXP
XLF
EQT
CTRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.