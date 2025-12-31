Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 7.83% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 17.17% year-to-date, and Expand Energy Corp is up 13.62% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and EXE make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 25.41% on a year-to-date basis. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is up 283.37% year-to-date, and International Business Machines Corp is up 38.02% year-to-date. Combined, WDC and IBM make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.2% Healthcare -0.2% Services -0.3% Utilities -0.3% Financial -0.3% Materials -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Energy -0.6%

