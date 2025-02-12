Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 4.32% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.66% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 1.10% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and APA make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) and Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 6.13% on a year-to-date basis. Cincinnati Financial Corp., meanwhile, is down 6.99% year-to-date, and Erie Indemnity Co., is down 6.47% year-to-date. Combined, CINF and ERIE make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.2% Utilities -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Healthcare -0.7% Industrial -0.8% Financial -0.9% Materials -0.9% Energy -2.0%

