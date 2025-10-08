Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 6.42% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.46% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc, is down 3.01% year-to-date. Combined, APA and CTRA make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 4.85% on a year-to-date basis. Tyson Foods Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.04% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co., is down 1.29% year-to-date. Combined, TSN and SJM make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.5%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.7%
