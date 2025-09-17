Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 7.20% year-to-date. Ralph Lauren Corp, meanwhile, is up 32.51% year-to-date, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. is up 25.10% year-to-date. ADM makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 13.19% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.34% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 51.05% year-to-date. Combined, AES and VST make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.8% Financial +0.8% Healthcare +0.7% Energy +0.7% Industrial +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Materials +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4%

