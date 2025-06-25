Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Utilities

June 25, 2025 — 02:51 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 7.42% year-to-date. General Mills Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.21% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc, is down 19.43% year-to-date. GIS makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 8.23% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 11.80% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 30.82% year-to-date. Combined, ES and PCG make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Healthcare-0.4%
Energy-0.6%
Financial-0.7%
Services-0.8%
Industrial-0.8%
Utilities-0.9%
Materials-0.9%
Consumer Products-1.4%

