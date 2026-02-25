Markets
BF.B

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

February 25, 2026 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.9% and 5.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 14.22% year-to-date. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.29% year-to-date, and Molson Coors Beverage Co is up 1.51% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 16.97% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.04% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 13.28% year-to-date. MOS makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.4%
Financial+0.7%
Utilities+0.1%
Healthcare+0.1%
Industrial-0.1%
Services-0.5%
Energy-0.8%
Materials-1.3%
Consumer Products-1.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Funds Holding IQDE
 B shares outstanding history
 RIGP Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding IQDE-> B shares outstanding history-> RIGP Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BF.B
TAP
IYK
BLDR
MOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.