Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.9% and 5.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 14.22% year-to-date. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.29% year-to-date, and Molson Coors Beverage Co is up 1.51% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 16.97% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.04% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 13.28% year-to-date. MOS makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.4% Financial +0.7% Utilities +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Services -0.5% Energy -0.8% Materials -1.3% Consumer Products -1.4%

