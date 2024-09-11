Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 11.49% year-to-date. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.00% year-to-date, and Campbell Soup Co is up 16.44% year-to-date. Combined, CAG and CPB make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 17.85% on a year-to-date basis. Humana Inc., meanwhile, is down 27.94% year-to-date, and Cincinnati Financial Corp. is up 30.46% year-to-date. CINF makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.6% Utilities -0.2% Industrial -0.4% Materials -0.4% Services -0.6% Healthcare -0.6% Energy -0.9% Financial -1.1% Consumer Products -1.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Starbucks shares outstanding history

 B Videos

 IMPL Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.