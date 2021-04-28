Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 14.1% and 10.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 9.28% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.27% year-to-date, and F5 Networks, Inc. is up 4.99% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and FFIV make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.19% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 0.66% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 2.94% year-to-date. Combined, ES and PNW make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.9% Materials +0.5% Financial 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.8%

