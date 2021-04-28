Markets
ENPH

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 14.1% and 10.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 9.28% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.27% year-to-date, and F5 Networks, Inc. is up 4.99% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and FFIV make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.19% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 0.66% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 2.94% year-to-date. Combined, ES and PNW make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.9%
Materials +0.5%
Financial 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Services -0.2%
Utilities -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH FFIV XLK ES PNW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular