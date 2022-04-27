Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 17.75% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.77% year-to-date, and Meta Platforms Inc, is down 48.75% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 3.34% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.77% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 16.17% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AWK make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.3% Energy +2.2% Consumer Products +1.6% Industrial +1.5% Financial +0.9% Healthcare +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.8% Utilities +0.6% Services +0.3%

