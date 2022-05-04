Markets
CZR

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 5.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 20.74% year-to-date. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 32.49% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 29.38% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and PENN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) and PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 13.0% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 2.88% on a year-to-date basis. Johnson Controls International plc, meanwhile, is down 33.36% year-to-date, and PVH Corp, is down 34.97% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.2%
Utilities +1.1%
Healthcare +0.3%
Materials +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Services -0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CZR PENN IYC JCI PVH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular