Wednesday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 5.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 20.74% year-to-date. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 32.49% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 29.38% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and PENN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) and PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 13.0% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 2.88% on a year-to-date basis. Johnson Controls International plc, meanwhile, is down 33.36% year-to-date, and PVH Corp, is down 34.97% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Utilities +1.1% Healthcare +0.3% Materials +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.8%

