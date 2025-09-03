Markets
Wednesday 9/3 Insider Buying Report: HII, FG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Huntington Ingalls Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Nick L. Stanage purchased 3,500 shares of HII, at a cost of $272.78 each, for a total investment of $954,730. Bargain hunters can snag HII even cheaper than Stanage did, with the stock changing hands as low as $268.11 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 1.7% below Stanage's purchase price. Huntington Ingalls Industries is trading down about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

And at F&G Annuities & Life, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Christopher O. Blunt who purchased 7,000 shares at a cost of $34.02 each, for a total investment of $238,147. Before this latest buy, Blunt purchased FG on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.66M at an average of $32.81 per share. F&G Annuities & Life is trading up about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. Blunt was up about 2.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FG trading as high as $34.98 in trading on Wednesday.

