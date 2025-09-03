Markets
CECO

Wednesday 9/3 Insider Buying Report: CECO, COO

September 03, 2025 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, CECO Environmental's, Richard F. Wallman, made a $199,125 buy of CECO, purchasing 4,500 shares at a cost of $44.25 a piece. Wallman was up about 6.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CECO trading as high as $47.28 in trading on Wednesday. CECO Environmental is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Wallman made one other purchase in the past year, buying $377,767 shares for a cost of $25.18 each.

And on Tuesday, EVP & Chief Operating Officer Daniel G. McBride purchased $195,120 worth of Cooper Companies, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $65.04 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by McBride in the past year. Cooper Companies is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. McBride was up about 3.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with COO trading as high as $67.06 in trading on Wednesday.

Wednesday 9/3 Insider Buying Report: CECO, COOVIDEO: Wednesday 9/3 Insider Buying Report: CECO, COO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CECO
COO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.