As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, CECO Environmental's, Richard F. Wallman, made a $199,125 buy of CECO, purchasing 4,500 shares at a cost of $44.25 a piece. Wallman was up about 6.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CECO trading as high as $47.28 in trading on Wednesday. CECO Environmental is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Wallman made one other purchase in the past year, buying $377,767 shares for a cost of $25.18 each.

And on Tuesday, EVP & Chief Operating Officer Daniel G. McBride purchased $195,120 worth of Cooper Companies, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $65.04 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by McBride in the past year. Cooper Companies is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. McBride was up about 3.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with COO trading as high as $67.06 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 9/3 Insider Buying Report: CECO, COO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.