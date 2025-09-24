Wednesday 9/24 Insider Buying Report: GRWG, ONEW

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, GrowGeneration (GRWG)'s Director, Stephen Aiello, made a $221,334 purchase of GRWG, buying 133,334 shares at a cost of $1.66 a piece. Aiello was up about 11.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GRWG trading as high as $1.84 in trading on Wednesday. GrowGeneration is trading up about 12.2% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Aiello in the past twelve months.

And at OneWater Marine (ONEW), there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Philip Austin Singleton Jr. who purchased 3,654 shares for a cost of $15.37 each, for a total investment of $56,162. Before this latest buy, Singleton Jr. bought ONEW at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $908,550 at an average of $18.28 per share. OneWater Marine is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Singleton Jr. is in the green, up about 4.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.10.

