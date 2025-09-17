As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, LB Pharmaceuticals', Ran Nussbaum, made a $15M buy of LBRX, purchasing 1,000,000 shares at a cost of $15.00 each. Nussbaum was up about 9.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LBRX trading as high as $16.38 at last check today. LB Pharmaceuticals Inc is trading up about 1.5% on the day Wednesday.

And at Rapport Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Friday, by Reid M. Huber who purchased 20,400 shares for a cost of $24.48 each, for a total investment of $499,374. This purchase marks the first one filed by Huber in the past twelve months. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Huber is in the green, up about 8.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $26.57.

VIDEO: Wednesday 9/17 Insider Buying Report: LBRX, RAPP

