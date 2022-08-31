Markets
KDP

Wednesday 8/31 Insider Buying Report: KDP, PFX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Keurig Dr Pepper, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Supply Chain Officer Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of KDP, at a cost of $38.79 each, for a total investment of $503,455. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag KDP at a price even lower than Milikin did, with shares changing hands as low as $38.17 at last check today which is 1.6% under Milikin's purchase price. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading off about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Milikin bought KDP on 8 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.89M at an average of $37.42 per share.

And on Tuesday, CHAIRMAN AND CEO David A. Lorber purchased $163,981 worth of Phenixfin, purchasing 4,319 shares at a cost of $37.97 a piece. Before this latest buy, Lorber bought PFX at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.29M at an average of $41.09 per share. Phenixfin is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab PFX even cheaper than Lorber did, with shares changing hands as low as $37.40 at last check today -- that's 1.5% below Lorber's purchase price.

Wednesday 8/31 Insider Buying Report: KDP, PFX
VIDEO: Wednesday 8/31 Insider Buying Report: KDP, PFX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KDPPFX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular