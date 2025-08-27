Markets
EBC

Wednesday 8/27 Insider Buying Report: EBC, ES

August 27, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Eastern Bankshares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Denis K. Sheahan purchased 29,762 shares of EBC, at a cost of $16.71 each, for a total investment of $497,323. Sheahan was up about 2.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EBC trading as high as $17.06 in trading on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares is trading up about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Sheahan in the past year.

And on Friday, Loretta D. Keane purchased $249,739 worth of Eversource Energy, purchasing 3,780 shares at a cost of $66.07 a piece. Eversource Energy is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab ES even cheaper than Keane did, with shares changing hands as low as $64.52 at last check today which is 2.3% under Keane's purchase price.

Wednesday 8/27 Insider Buying Report: EBC, ESVIDEO: Wednesday 8/27 Insider Buying Report: EBC, ES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EBC
ES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.