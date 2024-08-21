Wednesday 8/21 Insider Buying Report: WBTN, SER

News & Insights

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Webtoon Entertainment's Junkoo Kim, made a $509,703 purchase of WBTN, buying 41,531 shares at a cost of $12.27 each. So far Kim is in the green, up about 19.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.67. Webtoon Entertainment is trading up about 3.3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kim in the past year.

And also on Monday, Director Gregory Bailey bought $140,116 worth of Serina Therapeutics, buying 19,200 shares at a cost of $7.30 each. Before this latest buy, Bailey bought SER at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $116,907 at an average of $9.50 per share. Serina Therapeutics is trading down about 7.5% on the day Wednesday. Bailey was up about 9.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SER trading as high as $8.02 in trading on Wednesday.

