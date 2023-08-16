News & Insights

Wednesday 8/16 Insider Buying Report: OPCH, EOLS

August 16, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Option Care Health, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr. bought 55,000 shares of OPCH, for a cost of $34.63 each, for a total investment of $1.90M. Kraemer Jr. was up about 3.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OPCH trading as high as $35.74 at last check today. Option Care Health is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kraemer Jr. in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Director Vikram Malik bought $1.3M worth of Evolus, buying 174,967 shares at a cost of $7.41 a piece. Evolus is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. So far Malik is in the green, up about 43.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.61.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

