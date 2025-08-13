Markets
Wednesday 8/13 Insider Buying Report: WBD, HRTX

August 13, 2025 — 10:34 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros Discovery's Director, Anton J. Levy, made a $3.55M purchase of WBD, buying 325,000 shares at a cost of $10.92 a piece. Levy was up about 9.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WBD trading as high as $11.97 at last check today. Warner Bros Discovery is trading up about 6.6% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Levy in the past year.

And at Heron Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Adam Morgan who purchased 1,766,546 shares at a cost of $1.50 each, for a trade totaling $2.65M. This buy marks the first one filed by Morgan in the past year. Heron Therapeutics is trading up about 5.7% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to grab HRTX at a price even lower than Morgan did, with the stock trading as low as $1.37 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 8.7% below Morgan's purchase price.

