Markets
BSM

Wednesday 8/13 Insider Buying Report: BSM, XPOF

August 13, 2025 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Black Stone Minerals' CEO, Thomas L. Carter Jr., made a $879,347 purchase of BSM, buying 72,210 shares at a cost of $12.18 a piece. So far Carter Jr. is in the green, up about 3.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.62. Black Stone Minerals is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Carter Jr. bought BSM at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.61M at an average of $14.04 per share.

And at Xponential Fitness, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Bruce N. Haase who purchased 70,000 shares for a cost of $7.67 each, for a total investment of $536,690. This buy marks the first one filed by Haase in the past twelve months. Xponential Fitness is trading up about 9% on the day Wednesday. So far Haase is in the green, up about 14.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.76.

Wednesday 8/13 Insider Buying Report: BSM, XPOFVIDEO: Wednesday 8/13 Insider Buying Report: BSM, XPOF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BSM
XPOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.