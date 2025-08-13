Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Black Stone Minerals' CEO, Thomas L. Carter Jr., made a $879,347 purchase of BSM, buying 72,210 shares at a cost of $12.18 a piece. So far Carter Jr. is in the green, up about 3.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.62. Black Stone Minerals is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Carter Jr. bought BSM at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.61M at an average of $14.04 per share.

And at Xponential Fitness, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Bruce N. Haase who purchased 70,000 shares for a cost of $7.67 each, for a total investment of $536,690. This buy marks the first one filed by Haase in the past twelve months. Xponential Fitness is trading up about 9% on the day Wednesday. So far Haase is in the green, up about 14.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.76.

VIDEO: Wednesday 8/13 Insider Buying Report: BSM, XPOF

